It's frustrating to share your Instagram posts on Twitter. In your timeline appears a simple link to Instagram, and your post does not stand out from the others because it lacks a graphic image. No matter how much you have taken care of that photograph or that video that you have published in Instagram: at the time of sharing it on Twitter will be a simple link.

InstagramTweet solves this in a very simple way that you can also automate in multiple ways. Your Instagram posts will be more prominent than ever. It even gives you an RSS feed of your Instagram to post to Twitter all your new post automatically through tools like Hootsuite or Sprout Social.

When you share your Instagram post on Twitter it looks this way

Your Instagram contents go completely unnoticed in the timeline. What a mess!

But that's how you see it when you share it using InstagramTweet!

Everything is advantages!

Using InstagramTweet is very simple and only gives you advantages. It's the only platform that offers you everything to get the most out of Instagram on your Twitter!

Your Instagram posts are much more prominent when you share them on Twitter.

When you click on the photo, the user sees (and very fast) the content.

You can do it manually by simply typing 5 letters, or automate it completely.

It distinguishes whether it is a photo or video, and treats them differently to always offer the best result.

We provide you in a surprisingly simple way the RSS of the Instagram account you want.

Compatible with IFTTT, Hootsuite, Sprout Social, FeedPoster, Deliver It and any other social media publishing platform thanks to RSS.

It works with your Instagram account ... and with any public account. You can automatically share Instagram posts from your idols.

No records. No forms. No passwords. InstagramTweet simply ... works!

And all this is free!

As you can see, using InstagramTweet your Instagram contents are much more attractive in social networks like Twitter and Facebook. You will get many more likes and your followers will want to share it! Unlike other solutions, your followers will see your Instagram publication directly when they click on the photo.

Keep in mind that InstagramTweet only works with public posts. Works with both photos and videos. And not just on Twitter! You can also automatically share your Instagram posts on Facebook and practically any platform.

Ready to start?

Follow these links to discover everything you can do with InstagramTweet to highlight more than ever, and in the simplest possible way, your Instagram contents in social networks.

Share manually

Automatically share using IFTTT

Share automatically via RSS (Hootsuite, Sprout Social, FeedPoster, Deliver It and similar)

Where do I see more Instagram posts shared on Twitter with InstagramTweet?

If you do not have enough with the examples that we have put a little higher, you can follow the account of InstagramTweet in Twitter. You'll see how good a Twitter timeline looks like with Instagram's popular account posts thanks to the magic of InstagramTweet!

These Twitter accounts already use InstagramTweet to share Instagram content in a more visual way: Pets Are BFF | NY 4 New York | Paris Remembers | Madrid Moments | BCN 4 Barcelona.

About the author

My name is Diego Manuel Béjar and I am a Spanish entrepreneur involved in all kinds of projects: responsible for social networks like Geomundos or Universo Gay, writer, author of plays... And I am also programmer, of course. If there is something you have to tell me, you can try sending an email to:

Disclaimer

InstagramTweet is not affiliated or affiliated in any way with Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. It is a free service and is offered "as is" without any kind of guarantee. At any time both Instagram and Twitter could unilaterally limit the benefits offered by the InstagramTweet service. On the other hand, the service may suffer specific alterations or be interrupted definitively without previous notice, having no right to any claim. However, I will do everything in my power to ensure that the service is operational as long as possible and to resolve any incidents that may occur.